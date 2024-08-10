City Holding Co. Acquires 359 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in XPO were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in XPO by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after buying an additional 560,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in XPO by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after buying an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in XPO by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after buying an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE XPO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,138. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.