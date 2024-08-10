City Holding Co. Acquires 165 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.94 and a fifty-two week high of $175.31.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

