Citigroup Cuts Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $28.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of €31.67 ($34.80).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.21 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting €20.39 ($22.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 52-week high of €35.56 ($39.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.31.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of €259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €254.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

See Also

