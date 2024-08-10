Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.37

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 8766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

