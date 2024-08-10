Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.78. Approximately 1,716,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,361,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

