Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,685. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 91.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,499.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 825,743 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chimera Investment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.