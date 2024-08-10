CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 5,009 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $197,820,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after buying an additional 320,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 161.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

