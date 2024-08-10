CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 500 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 37.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 175.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,995 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,193 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 2,247,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,545. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

