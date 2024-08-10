CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Okta were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock valued at $34,154,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

