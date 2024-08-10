CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Separately, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 14.1% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 278,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,069. Subaru Co. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

