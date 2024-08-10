CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

