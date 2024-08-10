CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $278.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,852. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

