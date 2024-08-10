CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 138 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,184 shares of company stock worth $14,719,573. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.13. 1,865,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.41 and a 200 day moving average of $296.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.