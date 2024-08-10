CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 226 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PSX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.