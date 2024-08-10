Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.330-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.150-6.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. 113,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.24. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

