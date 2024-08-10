Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.78

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.78 and traded as high as $18.50. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $87.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

