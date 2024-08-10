Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) & Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Critical Comparison

Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telecom Argentina and Charge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

Charge Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 703.50%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.1% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Charge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina N/A N/A N/A $3.63 0.05 Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.19 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -2.80

Telecom Argentina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches. It also internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; and programming and other cable television services. In addition, the company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. Further, it provides Infrastructure, interconnection, datacenter, Internet, value added, and international long-distance services; and data services, including data transmission, virtual private networks, symmetric Internet access, national and international signal transport, and videoconferencing services; Personal Pay, a digital wallet service; and management and administration services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.