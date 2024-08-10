Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.35

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 1178650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,768.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

