Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on the stock.
Ceres Power Stock Down 0.8 %
Ceres Power stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 188 ($2.40). 306,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,418. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of GBX 126.40 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.40 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of £362.88 million, a P/E ratio of -671.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.40.
