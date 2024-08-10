Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.31) price objective on the stock.

Ceres Power stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 188 ($2.40). 306,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,418. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of GBX 126.40 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.40 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of £362.88 million, a P/E ratio of -671.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.40.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

