Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 715,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.39. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,043,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 400,161 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,080,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 35.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

