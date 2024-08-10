Centrifuge Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $20.99 million and $715,625.32 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,424,631 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,387,868 with 497,209,871 in circulation.

