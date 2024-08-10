Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$8.90. 417,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,231. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.44. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.