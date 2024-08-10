Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.38. 89,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 147,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Cenntro Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 238.49%.

Cenntro Company Profile

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

