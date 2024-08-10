Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.79.

Celsius Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,784. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

