CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 55 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after acquiring an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,770. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

