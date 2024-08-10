CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,106. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.