CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.14. 945,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,771. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

