CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $988,258.25 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $988,258.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,524.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

