Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Reiterated by Rodman & Renshaw

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target indicates a potential upside of 389.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Cassava Sciences Trading Down 16.0 %
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
