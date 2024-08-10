Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Reiterated by Rodman & Renshaw

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target indicates a potential upside of 389.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,337. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

