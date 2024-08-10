Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.20

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €60.20 ($66.15) and last traded at €61.65 ($67.75), with a volume of 417187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €63.40 ($69.67).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is €69.14 and its 200-day moving average is €93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

