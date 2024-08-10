Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDLX. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $196,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its position in Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

