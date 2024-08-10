Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CDLX. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 8,919,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,943. The company has a market cap of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at $624,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardlytics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

