Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $2.00

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INVZ. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 572,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,888. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 315.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 8,127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,864 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

