CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

CanAsia Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

