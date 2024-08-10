Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.00. 58,648,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $637.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average is $190.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

