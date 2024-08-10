Canadian National Railway to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.83. 892,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,270. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

