Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $14.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

