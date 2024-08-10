Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down C$1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$787.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.00 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

