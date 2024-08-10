Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 1,155,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,245. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Sunday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

