BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

BWXT traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

