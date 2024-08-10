Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Bumble stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,717,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The firm has a market cap of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 128.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

