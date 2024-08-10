Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The company has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

