Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 8,717,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 1,895.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 222,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 211,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after buying an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bumble by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 97,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

