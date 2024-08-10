Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.47.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.