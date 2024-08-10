BTIG Research Raises UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $10.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

UWMC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 1,163,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $803.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in UWM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $6,705,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UWM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

