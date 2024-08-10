Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 127,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 604,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

