Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 1,905,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

