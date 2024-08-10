Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Brookfield Price Performance
Brookfield stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 1,905,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.52.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BN
Insider Transactions at Brookfield
In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Featured Articles
