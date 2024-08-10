Brokers Offer Predictions for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. 1,011,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,013. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -351.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $9,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

