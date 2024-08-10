Brokers Issue Forecasts for Medifast, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Medifast in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.44 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

Shares of MED stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 302,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,461. The company has a market capitalization of $213.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Medifast has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 54.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

