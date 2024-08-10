Brokerages Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $66.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.